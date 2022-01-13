Tallahassee Pastor speaks out about deadly overnight shooting at Nightclub GVO

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight shooting is being investigating by TPD which left one man dead and two seriously injured.

The incident happened at the Good Vibes Only nightclub on Railroad Avenue early Friday morning.

TPD says the shooting started at around 2:30 am here at GVO a little after the club closed.

This shooting is the second at GVO since April 2021 and the third fatal shooting in Tallahassee since the new year. TPD telling me there’s no new information since their press release Friday morning but the Police Citizens Advisory Council Chair says it’s going to take a community effort to stop the gun violence.

“I think it’s going to take all of Tallahassee, all of law enforcement, all the patents, the schools, superintendent, school board members, city and county commissioners, the mayor, it’s going to take everybody to say let’s peel back the layers of what is happening with our young people in this city,” explained Police Citizens Advisory Council Chair Rudolph Ferguson.

Ferguson says the Police Citizens Advisory Council will continue to check the pulse of the youth to see why they feel the violence continues.

But he does feel we as a community will eventually get this gun violence under control.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.