Advertisement

Tallahassee Pastor speaks out about deadly overnight shooting at Nightclub GVO

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight shooting is being investigating by TPD which left one man dead and two seriously injured.

The incident happened at the Good Vibes Only nightclub on Railroad Avenue early Friday morning.

TPD says the shooting started at around 2:30 am here at GVO a little after the club closed.

This shooting is the second at GVO since April 2021 and the third fatal shooting in Tallahassee since the new year. TPD telling me there’s no new information since their press release Friday morning but the Police Citizens Advisory Council Chair says it’s going to take a community effort to stop the gun violence.

“I think it’s going to take all of Tallahassee, all of law enforcement, all the patents, the schools, superintendent, school board members, city and county commissioners, the mayor, it’s going to take everybody to say let’s peel back the layers of what is happening with our young people in this city,” explained Police Citizens Advisory Council Chair Rudolph Ferguson.

Ferguson says the Police Citizens Advisory Council will continue to check the pulse of the youth to see why they feel the violence continues.

But he does feel we as a community will eventually get this gun violence under control.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies search for Tyler Henderson.
Sheriff’s office: Manhunt suspect spotted, chased away with shotgun early Wednesday
The Florida Highway Patrol says a fatal crash led to lane closures on I-10 east Wednesday...
UPDATE: Fatal crash that blocked lanes on I-10 near Quincy killed one
53-year-old John Kuczwanski was shot and killed during a road rage incident on Jan. 6, 2022, in...
Tallahassee man who died in road rage shooting previously arrested for confrontation at same intersection
TPD released a missing adult alert on January 8 for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. On...
Body of missing Tallahassee man found in landfill, homicide investigation underway
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Circle K near the...
Leon County deputies identify man who died in Bradfordville road rage incident

Latest News

A pop-up testing site opened Sunday in Tallahassee for more testing opportunities.
Leon County DOH partners with the Neighborhood Medical Center for a pop-up testing site
Tallahassee residents gather for a day of appreciation hosted by Blade's Barbershop.
Blade’s Barbershop and Maverick’s Tropical Island host a day of appreciation for the community
Frustrations rise as Covid testing lines increase.
Tallahassee woman speaks out about Covid testing frustrations
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Local Florida state Senators and Representatives talk about the January 6th Insurrection one year later