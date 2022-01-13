Advertisement

Tallahassee woman speaks out about Covid testing frustrations

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Covid numbers continue to grow, so have the Covid testing lines, making it difficult for some to get tested.

The long lines have also caused frustration for some who have either left early or have said they’ve been sent away for not having the right appointment.

The Florida Department of Health say they’re seeing some of the longest lines for testing since the beginning of the pandemic causing some to move towards other options.

We spoke to a Tallahassee resident who says she tried to get tested at a testing site on Fred George Road and Monroe twice. The first time she went the car line to get in was almost half a mile long and she left early because she wasn’t feeling well. The next day she went early, was told she needed an appointment, came back with a QR code but was told her reservation was wrong. This overwhelming experience caused her to leave once again as she felt her frustrations weighing on her.

“I cried half the way home. You can’t do this to people especially those of us who are in a situation where it could mean or life or death,” exclaimed Tallahassee resident Emma Phelps-Lackey.

Phelps-Lackey said she was able to get her hands on a at home test where she found she tested positive for the virus.

And when we asked her what she wants to see change about the sites to ensure the frustrations she has doesn’t happen again she said it won’t because she’ll never go back to a testing site. She will instead take at home tests.

