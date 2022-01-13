Advertisement

Valdosta City Schools closing until next Wednesday, citing rising COVID cases

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta City Schools will be closing until Wednesday, January 19, the district said in an email Thursday.

VCS cited rising numbers of COVID cases throughout the community and said a higher-than-normal absenteeism rates are being seen for faculty, students and staff.

Schools were already slated to be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Valdosta City Schools will return to class on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Positive COVID cases are on the rise across the country and in our community. We have seen a large increase in COVID...

Posted by Valdosta High School on Thursday, January 13, 2022

