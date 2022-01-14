14 Tallahassee high school seniors to be honored in Green Coat Ceremony

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members of the community selected 14 Tallahassee high school seniors to be initiated into the Links Beautillion.

The Tallahassee Chapter of The Links Incorporated will mark its 12th annual Leadership Development, Mentoring, Character Education Program and Links Beautillion with a virtual Green Coat Ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16.

The following young men will be recognized for their achievements in academics, leadership, the arts, sports, community service and church involvement:

Marlon Blake (Amos P. Godby High)

Taurique Clark (Amos P. Godby High)

Kenneth Colston (Florida State University Schools)

Joshua Davis (Crossroad Academy)

Jabari Johnson (Lincoln High)

Ryan Little (James S. Rickards High)

Oluwadarasimi Matthew (James S. Rickards High)

Gabriel Nance (James S. Rickards High)

Caleb Parker (James S. Rickards High)

Daniel Sampson (Lincoln High)

Julian White, II (Leon High)

Alan Louis Williams (Lincoln High)

Darell Williams (FAMU Developmental Research School)

Jeremiah Tyrece Williams (Robert F. Monroe Day School)

The young men will participate in an eight-week curriculum-based program focused on rites of passage, cultural awareness, leadership development and community service learning, according to the press release.

The program’s finale features a White Tie event scheduled for March 6, in which participants will celebrate the enrichment of their leadership, mentoring, culture and character.

At the end of the program, the Beautillion will present scholarship awards and superlative achievements to the high school seniors.

You can join the virtual ceremony when it begins at 3 p.m. Sunday using this Zoom link. The meeting ID for the Zoom call is 826-2552-4410 and the passcode is 265280. The virtual ceremony will also be live-streamed on The Links Facebook page.

The Links Incorporated chapter of Tallahassee was established in 1951 and is the state of Florida’s first chapter, the release says. The organization makes significant contributions to improve the lives for youth and families in the Tallahassee and Gadsden communities through philanthropy and community service, according to the release.

Learn more about the organization on its website.

