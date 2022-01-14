One injured after shooting between vehicles on Miccosukee Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says one person was shot in the 1600 block of Miccosukee Road after gunfire from one vehicle into another. Officers say the victim, an adult male, suffered non-life threatening injuries

Investigators say details surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Police got the call of shots fired around 11:26 Friday morning. Officers taped off all westbound lanes on Miccosukee Road just east of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare a little before noon Friday.

A WCTV reporter sent to the area saw a black sedan at the center of the scene, with the driver’s side door still open and some debris on the pavement next to it. A woman with what appeared to be a bandage on her forehead left the scene with some people. She appeared to be emotional and crying, according to our reporter.

The road fully reopened a little after 1 pm.

