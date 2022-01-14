Florida to receive $244.9 million from infrastructure law for bridge repairs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida is expected to receive $244.9 million under the new infrastructure law to address highway bridge needs across the state, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The money from the program is set to improve the conditions of roughly 408 bridges in poor condition and preserve more than 4,000 in fair conditions within the state, the release says.

The DOT launched the historic Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program, also known as the Bridge Formula Program, on Friday, Jan. 14. The program was made possible by President Joe Biden’s bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will be overseen by the Federal Highway Administration.

The law will provide $26.5 billion to states over a five-year period, making it the largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system, according to DOT. A total of $5.3 billion will be available to states, D.C. and Puerto Rico in the 2022 fiscal year, and $165 million to tribes for transportation.

“This record amount of funding, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will allow states and tribal governments to fix the bridges most in need of repair,” said Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack. “Every state has bridges in poor condition and in need of repair, including bridges with weight restrictions that may force lengthy detours for travelers, school buses, first responders or trucks carrying freight.”

Nationwide, the program is set to help fix about 15,000 bridges. The program has also allocated funding for Tribal transportation facility bridges as well as “off-system” bridges, locally-owned facilities which are those not on the federal-aid highway system.

“Modernizing America’s bridges will help improve safety, support economic growth and make people’s lives better in every part of the country – in rural, suburban, city, and tribal communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The law also includes an incentive for states to direct the new Bridge Formula Program funds to off-system bridges owned by a county, city, town or other local agency.

Normally, states are required to match federal funding with up to 20% state or local funding. The guidance DOT issued says federal funds can be used for 100% of the cost of repairing or rehabilitating locally owned, off-system bridges.

FHWA released the first tranche of Bridge Formula Program funding to states for Fiscal Year 2022, along with the program guidance.

