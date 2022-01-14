Advertisement

Jackson County deputies arrest three after body found on Skyview Road

Police lights.
Police lights.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says three people have been arrested after a body was found on Skyview Road in Marianna.

JCSO says at 5:09 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a body being found in the area.

Deputies say three people of interest were quickly developed and one of those individuals was located and interviewed.

Officials say two other people involved were found and interviewed early Friday.

Deputies say 39-year-old Gabriel Dewayne Clemons, 21-year-old Devin Michael Knight and 17-year-old Ramaryia Keys have been taken into custody.

Clemons has been charged with murder, Knight is facing charges of murder and tampering with evidence and Keys has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact and tampering with evidence.

JCSO says, at this time, the body found has not been positively identified. Anyone with information to this case is asked to contact Jackson County deputies at 850-482-9624 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

