Advertisement

Judge to decide if Wisconsin parade suspect will stand trial

A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide Friday, Jan 14, 2022, whether Brooks, accused of plowing...
A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide Friday, Jan 14, 2022, whether Brooks, accused of plowing his SUV through a suburban Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more, will stand trial.(via NBC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide whether a Milwaukee man accused of plowing his SUV through a suburban Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more, will stand trial.

Darrell Brooks Jr. is scheduled to appear in Waukesha County court for a preliminary hearing Friday.

Such hearings to decide if the defendant can be held for trial are essentially a formality. Prosecutors allege Brooks drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha on Nov. 21.

He faces scores of charges, including six homicide counts. Brooks would face mandatory life in prison if he’s convicted on one of the homicide counts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

54-year-old Jorge Diaz Johnston was found dead at a landfill over the weekend.
Missing Tallahassee man found dead was integral in Florida marriage equality
The Florida Lottery has announced a Tallahassee man has won the $13.75 million Florida Lotto...
Tallahassee man wins $10 million after winning Florida Lottery jackpot
53-year-old John Kuczwanski was shot and killed during a road rage incident on Jan. 6, 2022, in...
Tallahassee man who died in road rage shooting previously arrested for confrontation at same intersection
A Lincoln High School student was detained after fighting another student on campus, according...
Lincoln High put on ‘lockout,’ student detained after fight off campus
Kameron Rogers speaks out about the death of his friend Antonio Meyers.
Close friend of GVO shooting victim Antonio Meyers speaks out

Latest News

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired unidentified projectile in third launch this...
South Korea’s military says North Korea fired unidentified projectile in third launch this month
Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck...
Charges filed against 4 in slaying of off-duty LA cop
Leon County Schools has seen a rise in Covid numbers since Winter Break.
Leon County family reacts to rising Covid numbers in schools
President Joe Biden met privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit intended to...
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills