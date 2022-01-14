Advertisement

Judge to no longer handle criminal cases after sexual assault conviction reversal

Judge Robert Adrian heads a recent case.
Judge Robert Adrian heads a recent case.(WGEM)
By Jason Lewton
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM/Gray News) - Chief Judge of the 8th Judicial Circuit Frank McCartney filed an administrative order with the Adams County Circuit removing embattled Judge Robert Adrian from handling criminal cases.

The order reassigns Adrian to hear small claims, probate, civil cases and other legal matters, WGEM reported.

This comes after several days of controversy following Adrian’s reversal of his own conviction of an 18-year-old man who had been charged with criminal sexual assault.

Drew S. Clinton had faced charges for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

During a bench trial in October, Adrian convicted Clinton of one count of the three counts he had faced.

At a sentencing last week, however, Adrian reversed himself following a pair of motions by Clinton’s attorney, saying that a mandatory minimum sentence imposed by state statute would be inappropriate.

According to transcripts from the hearing, Adrian said that the time Clinton had served in the Adams County Jail was enough.

“For what happened in this case, that is plenty of punishment,” Adrian said.

During the hearing, Adrian also had harsh criticism for parents at the party where the alleged assault happened, lambasting them for letting minors drink and swim in the pool in only their underwear.

