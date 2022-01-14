Search for fugitive Tyler Henderson stretches to four full days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The search for fugitive Tyler Henderson has now stretched to four full days.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will continue the search into the weekend, regardless of the holiday.

TCSO Captain Steven Jones said the command post at the Ochlocknee Community Center will be disbursing into different spots in the community.

“We’re on standby 24/7. We’re not abandoning this just because of the weekend,” Captain Jones said. “We may not be in one area together, but we’re in a response mode all weekend long.”

Jones said the number of tips dropped off sharply on Friday morning, after a quiet Thursday night. Law enforcement responded to more than twenty tips on Thursday.

TCSO continues to encourage the public to submit tips; there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Henderson’s arrest.

“No amount of information is too small,” Jones said.

Henderson is accused of shooting at three deputies who tried to arrest him early Tuesday morning. Two deputies were hit.

One deputy is still in the hospital in stable condition. The other deputy who was hit has returned to work.

Law enforcement says on Wednesday morning, Henderson tried to break into a person’s home.

A family member of the homeowner tells WCTV that person brandished a .22 and had no intention of helping Henderson.

Residents in Ochlocknee and the surrounding areas are on edge with Henderson still at large.

Russell Kiser lives in Boston, Georgia.

“It’s scary to find out-- our officers work very hard and next thing you know, something like this happens. It’s scary,” Kiser said.

He urged anyone with information to call the tip line.

“If anybody knows where he’s at, now’s the time to tell it. Before it gets real bad, where he, you know, is totally gone. I mean, he could be in a different state now,” Kiser said.

Eugene Garner says he’s worked at George’s IGA for about 25 years.

He says people should stay vigilant to protect themselves.

“I think everybody should lock their doors. If they got a deadbolt, put another one on it. Put two locks on it if you need to. That’s what I suggest. And I also think everyone should lock their cars,” Garner said.

Police say Henderson is considered armed and dangerous; they advise against approaching him if you see him.

The tip line for information is 229-201-1222.

