Advertisement

Singer Ed Sheeran wants to build a ‘burial zone’ at his home

A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk...
A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk property.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ed Sheeran wants to make an unusual addition to his English country estate.

A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk property.

Submitted drawings for the “burial zone” show it would sit beneath a chapel on the grounds and would include a small crypt.

The planning application did not explain the purpose of the “burial zone.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

54-year-old Jorge Diaz Johnston was found dead at a landfill over the weekend.
Missing Tallahassee man found dead was integral in Florida marriage equality
The Florida Lottery has announced a Tallahassee man has won the $13.75 million Florida Lotto...
Tallahassee man wins $10 million after winning Florida Lottery jackpot
53-year-old John Kuczwanski was shot and killed during a road rage incident on Jan. 6, 2022, in...
Tallahassee man who died in road rage shooting previously arrested for confrontation at same intersection
A Lincoln High School student was detained after fighting another student on campus, according...
Lincoln High put on ‘lockout,’ student detained after fight off campus
Kameron Rogers speaks out about the death of his friend Antonio Meyers.
Close friend of GVO shooting victim Antonio Meyers speaks out

Latest News

Janiya Wattley
VIDEO: Police arrest woman who allegedly robbed wig store at gunpoint
Police lights.
Jackson County deputies arrest three after body found on Skyview Road
Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of plowing his SUV through a suburban Christmas parade, killing...
Waukesha parade suspect to stand trial for murder
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait following her appearance on the television talk...
#BettyWhiteChallenge raising money and awareness for animals