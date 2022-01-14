Advertisement

Single page from 1984 Spider-Man comic book sells for $3.36 million

Page 25 from 1984’s 'Secret Wars No. 8' tells the origin story of Spider-Man’s iconic black...
Page 25 from 1984’s 'Secret Wars No. 8' tells the origin story of Spider-Man’s iconic black costume that slowly morphed into the anti-hero known as Venom. It sold for $3.36 million.(Heritage Auctions/ha.com via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A single page of a Spider-Man comic book sold at an auction Thursday for more than $3 million, smashing the record for most valuable comic book page of all time.

Page 25 from 1984′s “Secret Wars No. 8″ with artwork by Mike Zeck sold Thursday at Dallas-based Heritage Auctions for $3.36 million.

The book tells the origin story of Spider-Man’s iconic black costume that slowly morphed into the anti-hero known as Venom. Bidding for the page starting at $330,000.

Page 24 of the same book sold moments earlier for $288,000. The two pages had never been available to the public before.

Details about the purchaser were not made public. Heritage Auctions’ New York Director of Comics & Comic Art Joe Mannarino said the seller had bought the art in the late 1980s and treasured the pages ever since.

“Today’s results prove what we’ve long been saying: Comic book art is as beloved and valuable as anything put on canvas,” Mannarino said in a press release.

