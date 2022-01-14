Advertisement

Tallahassee firefighters respond to daycare, no injuries reported

Tallahassee Fire Department logo
Tallahassee Fire Department logo(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire at a daycare in the 600 block of East Call St. early Friday morning.

TFD crews were dispatched to the area around 1:15 a.m. Friday and discovered fire coming from the building roof’s, the press release says. Firefighters searched the building for anyone inside and then extinguished the fire, according to TFD.

“The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes,” the release says.

TFD says the daycare in the building was closed at the time of the fire. No one was in the building and no injuries were reported, firefighters say.

The department expects the daycare to be closed for repairs. TFD’s Fire Prevention Divison is investigating the fire.

The Tallahassee Police Department, City of Tallahassee Utilities and Leon County EMS all helped TFD on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

54-year-old Jorge Diaz Johnston was found dead at a landfill over the weekend.
Missing Tallahassee man found dead was integral in Florida marriage equality
The Florida Lottery has announced a Tallahassee man has won the $13.75 million Florida Lotto...
Tallahassee man wins $10 million after winning Florida Lottery jackpot
53-year-old John Kuczwanski was shot and killed during a road rage incident on Jan. 6, 2022, in...
Tallahassee man who died in road rage shooting previously arrested for confrontation at same intersection
A Lincoln High School student was detained after fighting another student on campus, according...
Lincoln High put on ‘lockout,’ student detained after fight off campus
Kameron Rogers speaks out about the death of his friend Antonio Meyers.
Close friend of GVO shooting victim Antonio Meyers speaks out

Latest News

Officers taped off all westbound lanes on Miccosukee Road just east of Tallahassee Memorial...
One injured after shooting between vehicles on Miccosukee Road
What's Brewing? Jan. 7, 2022
What’s Brewing? Jan. 14, 2022
What's Brewing? Jan. 14, 2022
Leon County Schools has seen a rise in Covid numbers since Winter Break.
Leon County family reacts to rising Covid numbers in schools