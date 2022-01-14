Tallahassee firefighters respond to daycare, no injuries reported

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire at a daycare in the 600 block of East Call St. early Friday morning.

TFD crews were dispatched to the area around 1:15 a.m. Friday and discovered fire coming from the building roof’s, the press release says. Firefighters searched the building for anyone inside and then extinguished the fire, according to TFD.

“The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes,” the release says.

TFD says the daycare in the building was closed at the time of the fire. No one was in the building and no injuries were reported, firefighters say.

The department expects the daycare to be closed for repairs. TFD’s Fire Prevention Divison is investigating the fire.

The Tallahassee Police Department, City of Tallahassee Utilities and Leon County EMS all helped TFD on the scene.

