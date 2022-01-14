Advertisement

Tallahassee police respond to shooting at Springfield Apartments

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By Alyssa Camacho
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting at the Springfield Apartments on Joe Louis Street late Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:42 p.m. on Jan. 13, TPD officers responded to the shooting to the 1700 block of Joe Louis St. Officials say the victim and suspect got into an argument, and that’s when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim, TPD’s incident report says.

The victim was later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made in this case, TPD says.

