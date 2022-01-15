Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday morning was a bit chill with temperatures ranging from the mid 30s to near 40 as of 8 a.m. in the viewing area. Cloud cover is expected to increase through the day as a storm system over the Southeast U.S. advances eastward. It will bring winter precipitation through parts of the South, but only rain is anticipated in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

GRAF (3km) model output valid as of 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 as a storm system is forecast to advance through the South over the weekend. Rain chances will increase from west to east starting late afternoon and early evening near the Apalachicola and Chattahoochee Rivers. (WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

Rain chances are forecast to increase in the late afternoon to early evening near the Apalachicola River and the Georgia-Alabama line. The odds of rain will increase eastward through the night. Rain chances will be at 30%, overall, for Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Rain chances will increase to near 90% Saturday night into early Sunday morning with lows from near 50 to the mid 50s.

The southwestern Big Bend and the coastal areas were placed under a low risk of severe weather, mainly for early to late Saturday evening. Isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts will be possible with some stronger thunderstorms. (WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

As the rain nears Saturday evening, a low-end threat of severe weather will also exist. A level 2 (out of 5) risk of severe weather was in place for Franklin County and southern Liberty County, according to the Storm Prediction Center. A level 1 risk was placed for the western Big Bend and southeast through the Big Bend coast. Damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat will exist. The movement of the air (wind shear and kinematics) will be impressive, but a limiting factor will be instability and convective energy. The severe threat will mainly exist for the early and late evening hours.

Rain could still be going on near the I-75 corridor Sunday morning, but only a slight chance of a stray shower will be in place for the rest of the day as the surface low wraps low-level moisture on the back side of it. Like Saturday night, winter precipitation is expected to stay north of the viewing area. It will be breezy and cold Sunday with a low clearing of the sky. Highs will be near 60 Sunday, but the wind will make it feel colder.

Lows near the freezing mark are possible for the first three nights of the week as high pressure is forecast to move in a drag colder and drier air into the region. High temperatures Monday through Tuesday will hover around 60.

Lows will be near freezing for at least three nights early in the new work week after a potent cold front passes through the area Sunday. (Charles Roop / WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

Guidance models hinted at another storm system to move through the eastern U.S. by late week. Rain chances will increase Sunday as cold front approaches Thursday. Rain chances, so far, were 40% Thursday with a slim chance of an exiting shower Friday morning. Highs will be back to near 60 Friday with a partly cloudy sky.

