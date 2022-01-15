COVID-19 was leading cause of death for law enforcement officers nationwide in 2021
Published: Jan. 14, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a typical year, firearm and traffic-related incidents are the leading causes of officer deaths in the US. But in 2021, COVID surpassed all other causes, according to a report from the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.
