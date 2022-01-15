Advertisement

LCSO working parking lot shooting at Walmart on North Monroe Street

Leon County Sheriff's Office says they are working a shooting that happened in the parking lot...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they are working a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Walmart in the 3200 Block of North Monroe Street Friday.(Brandon Spencer)
By Anaya Gibson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they are working a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Walmart in the 3200 Block of North Monroe Street Friday.

Deputies say the shooting happened around 7 pm near the front entrance of the store.

Our reporter on scene says deputies had a white city taxi cab roped off with crime scene tape.

A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries. He has been taken to the hospital.

LCSO says one man is in custody, and that there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

