Advertisement

PHOTOS: Firefighters rescue dog trapped on frozen river

Caption
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (Gray News) – Firefighters in New York found themselves in a much colder situation than usual when they showed up to rescue a dog trapped out on a frozen river.

The Plainville Fire Department had to send out some of their own to rescue a mischievous dog from a frozen river near Syracuse.

They say he got trapped on ice while chasing geese this week.

That’s when his leash got stuck, preventing him from coming back to solid ground.

The firefighters crawled across the ice to get the little guy unstuck and bring him back to safety.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers taped off all westbound lanes on Miccosukee Road just east of Tallahassee Memorial...
One injured after shooting between vehicles on Miccosukee Road
Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they are working a shooting that happened in the parking lot...
LCSO working parking lot shooting at Walmart on North Monroe Street
The Florida Lottery has announced a Tallahassee man has won the $13.75 million Florida Lotto...
Tallahassee man wins $10 million after winning Florida Lottery jackpot
53-year-old John Kuczwanski was shot and killed during a road rage incident on Jan. 6, 2022, in...
Tallahassee man who died in road rage shooting previously arrested for confrontation at same intersection
Clemons has been charged with murder, Knight is facing charges of murder and tampering with...
Jackson County deputies arrest 3 after body found on Skyview Road

Latest News

This image from video provided by Mikey B shows a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant,...
Catastrophe averted as fire near chemical plant is contained
A tractor sits in front of a pile of salt used to create a brine that will help clear road of...
Major winter storm: South braces for big blast of snow, ice
Firefighters in New York rescued a dog that was trapped on a frozen river.
Firefighters rescue dog from frozen river
Satellite imagery captures the eruption of an underwater volcano near the Pacific nation of...
Volcano erupts in Pacific, West Coast under tsunami advisory