Tallahassee police release photo of attempted burglary suspect, seek public help

TPD is asking the public to identify a woman involved with an attempted burglary back in...
TPD is asking the public to identify a woman involved with an attempted burglary back in December.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police released a photo of an attempted burglary suspect Saturday, asking the public to identify the woman as they continue the investigation.

According to TPD, the incident happened on Dec. 13 in the Westover neighborhood, located near I-10 on the West side of town.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not clear.

