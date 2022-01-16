Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain was moving eastward into and through the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday evening, and more is in the forecast for the rest of the night. The heaviest rain was in and west of Tallahassee and covered Southwest Georgia and the western Big Bend as of 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Anticipated rainfall estimates of 1-2 inches are in the forecast until the storm system and accompanying cold front passes the area early Sunday.

Radar imagery Saturday evening showed a northeastward-moving batch of heavy rain in the western Big Bend and Southwest Georgia. (WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

Wind advisories were in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday as the surface low deepens and the pressure gradient increases. Sustained winds could be a high as 39 mph according to the National Weather Service, and would be enough to move large objects. A Gale Warning was also in effect for the coastal and offshore waters until Sunday night, and a Coastal Flood Warning was also in effect with water levels of 2 to 4 feet above normally dry ground possible through Sunday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center also placed coastal areas under a very low risk of damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado with the stronger storms for much of the Big Bend. The highest threat of severe weather was restricted to Franklin County. Wind shear and more-than-sufficient lift are variables that bring the threat, but a limiting factor of insufficient instability and convective energy remained.

The Storm Prediction Center placed most of the Big Bend under a low threat of severe weather Saturday evening and night with the greatest threat in Franklin County. (WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

The main batch of rain is forecast to exit the eastern viewing area - close to I-75 - by around dawn Sunday with only a chance of passing showers during the day with a slow-clearing sky. High temperatures will range from the mid 50s to near 60. It will be breezy with winds out of the west to northwest.

Temperatures will take a nosedive, and remain near normal to below normal for the first half of the new week. Lows Monday through Wednesday mornings will be in the lower to mid 30s with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 Monday and Tuesday.

Conditions will moderate starting Wednesday as the wind flow changes and another chance of showers returns Thursday as models agree on another cold front advancing through the Southeast. The threat of rain appears to linger into Friday with the possibility of another blast of cold air next Saturday.

