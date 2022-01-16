Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A winter storm was moving through the Deep South Sunday morning, and brought winter precipitation from Mississippi, Alabama north to Tennessee and east to North Carolina. Meanwhile, a line of heavy rain stretched from northern Georgia to Southwest Florida.

The potent storm system was helping to crank out higher wind gusts across the area - not just within thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. A 39-mph wind gust was reported at the NWS office on FSU’s campus Sunday morning.

Winds are really whipped up this morning. In the last 3 hours ending at 8:45 am EST, gusts of 30-45 mph have been common, with coastal gusts of 40-55 mph. Windy conditions will continue through today, then start to decrease this evening. Horseshoe Beach image: @FSWNHorseshoe pic.twitter.com/kvlQb6JEuo — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 16, 2022

Wind advisories were in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday as the surface low deepens and the pressure gradient increases. Sustained winds could be a high as 39 mph according to the National Weather Service, and would be enough to move large objects. A Gale Warning was also in effect for the coastal and offshore waters until late Sunday night, and a Coastal Flood Warning was also in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday with water levels of 2 to 4 feet above normally dry ground possible.

The bulk of the rain left the viewing area, but we could still see a few passing showers through the rest of the day. But the clouds will likely linger as colder air pushes into the Big Bend and South Georgia along with very breezy conditions. Highs will mostly be in the 50s.

Temperatures will take a nosedive, and remain near normal to below normal for the first half of the new week. Lows Monday through Wednesday mornings will be in the lower to mid 30s with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 Monday and Tuesday.

Conditions will moderate starting Wednesday as the wind flow changes and another chance of showers returns Thursday as models agree on another cold front advancing through the Southeast. The threat of rain appears to linger into Friday with the possibility of another blast of cold air next Saturday.

