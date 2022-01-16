Advertisement

Fugitive Tyler Henderson caught by law enforcement

Tyler Henderson
Tyler Henderson((Source: WCTV))
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Thomas County man accused of shooting two deputies earlier this week was caught by law enforcement Sunday afternoon.

On the sixth day of the manhunt, law enforcement brought Tyler Henderson into custody, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

WCTV is awaiting more information on where exactly Henderson was arrested.

The search had been ongoing since early Tuesday morning, when three law enforcement deputies tried to arrest Henderson for violating his parole.

Police say Henderson got of one of the deputy’s guns and shot two of them. One is in the hospital in stable condition; the other is back at work.

The investigation has spanned multiple counties and had a variety of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies involved, including but not limited to the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Thomasville Police Department, Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Georgia Highway Patrol, and the Tallahassee Police Department.

At one point in the search, 75 different law enforcement personnel were involved.

TPD’s assistance was first requested by the US Marshals Friday afternoon.

