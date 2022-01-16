Advertisement

Newborn baby found dead outside Chicago fire station

Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby...
Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby with workers at a designated safe place with no questions asked.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - The body of a newborn boy was found in a duffel bag outside of a Chicago fire station.

Authorities say firefighters found the deceased baby early Saturday morning.

It’s unclear how long the baby had been there or if the infant had frozen to death.

Safe haven advocates say they are devastated.

Illinois’s safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the child with workers at a designated safe place with no questions asked.

Those safe places include hospitals, emergency care facilities, police stations and staffed fire stations.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they are working a shooting that happened in the parking lot...
LCSO working parking lot shooting at Walmart on North Monroe Street
FHP investigated a Taylor County crash that took a life and seriously injured three others, all...
SUV overturns in Taylor County, killing one teenager and seriously injuring three others
TPD is asking the public to identify a woman involved with an attempted burglary back in...
Tallahassee police release photo of attempted burglary suspect, seek public help
Officers taped off all westbound lanes on Miccosukee Road just east of Tallahassee Memorial...
One injured after shooting between vehicles on Miccosukee Road
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will continue the search into the weekend,...
Search for fugitive Tyler Henderson stretches to four full days

Latest News

Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves...
Snow, ice blasts through South with powerful winter storm
Meet Wordle, the internet's latest obsession.
‘Wordle’ is internet’s latest gaming obsession
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rides in car as he leaves a government detention facility...
Ruled out: Australia deports Djokovic for being unvaccinated
You get six chances to guess a five letter word. But the online game has a catch: just one...
Meet Wordle, the internet's latest obsession