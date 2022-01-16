Quincy police investigating Friday shooting near school district HQ

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway in Quincy following a shooting incident Friday afternoon.

According to Captain Robert Mixson with the Quincy Police Department, the incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. Friday on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd between Adams and Stewart Streets.

An unknown suspect allegedly fired a weapon, striking a vehicle located in a parking lot near the Gadsden County Schools district headquarters.

According to QPD, no one was injured in the incident.

Nearby Carter Paramore Academy went into a lockdown following the incident, according to Capt. Mixson.

Investigators are using nearby surveillance video in the case, he added.

Anyone with information should call QPD at 850-627-7111, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

