SUV overturns in Taylor County, killing one teenager and seriously injuring three others

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A teenager is dead and several others were seriously injured following a vehicle accident in Taylor County Saturday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Loren Henderson Road.

An SUV with a driver and five passengers was traveling west when it reportedly drifted to the left and swerved back to the right for an unknown reason.

Troopers say the vehicle began to roll over and came to rest on its roof.

Two passengers were ejected, including a 15-year-old male who was pronounced dead on scene, per FHP.

Three other passengers, a 16-year-old male, 17-year-old female, and 17-year-old male, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 17-year-old driver suffered minor injuries, as did another 16-year-old passenger. They were taken to the hospital, too.

According to the FHP press release, no one in the SUV was wearing a seatbelt.

