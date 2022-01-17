Advertisement

Barb’s Brittle Granola Bars

By Barbara McGarrah | Barb's Brittles
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • ¾ cup peanut butter
  • ½ cup honey
  • ½ cup salted butter, melted
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 3 cups quick oats
  • ½ cup sunflower seeds
  • ½ cup pumpkin seeds
  • 1/3 cup raisins
  • 1/3 cup craisins
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped roasted peanuts
  • ½ cup Barb’s Trail Mix Brittle
  • ½ cup chocolate chips

METHOD

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line a 9″X13″ pan with parchment paper and grease lightly.

Combine the sugar, peanut butter, honey, butter, and vanilla extract in a medium bowl.

Stir in the oats with a spatula until everything is totally combined.

Mix the remaining dry ingredients.  Stir the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients making sure everything is fully incorporated.

Spread the mixture in the bottom of the pan and press down firmly.  Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.

Cool the granola completely and cut them into bars. Store the bars in an airtight container.

