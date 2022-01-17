Advertisement

Chalres’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 16

(WCTV)
By Charles Roop
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:34 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The rain was gone Sunday evening with temperatures in the 40s area-wide as of 10 p.m. with a mostly cloudy sky and a west-northwesterly breeze. The cold front associated with a winter storm system passed the viewing area earlier Thursday. The clouds will linger, but a slow clearing of the sky is expected by dawn Monday. Lows will range from the mid 30s inland to near 40 along the coast.

Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 for Monday and Tuesday with a sunny to mostly sunny sky. The morning lows both days will be from near the freezing mark to the mid 30s inland. Some locations in South Georgia could see lows below 32 degrees. Be sure to keep plants, pets and people in mind.

The temperatures are forecast to moderate Wednesday as high pressure at the surface will move east into the Atlantic ahead of another storm system. Rain chances will increase Thursday as a cold front is expected to approach and bring a slight chance of rain Friday morning. Highs will be near 70 Thursday but near 60 Friday with lows in the 50s Thursday morning and in the 40s Friday morning.

Guidance models differ widely for what happens Saturday and Sunday. One model wanted to bring a storm system through the Gulf of Mexico Saturday and Sunday and bring a chance of rain. Meanwhile, the European model shows nothing of that sorts. For now, rain chances will remain low but trends will be monitored over the next several days.

