City of Tallahassee crews assist after Winter Storm Izzy in North Carolina
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Electric crews from the City of Tallahassee have gone to Dodson, N.C. to assist with impacts from Winter Storm Izzy that came through over the weekend.
The City tweeted out pictures of the crews working, saying they worked until 4 a.m.
According to the city, the crews are on their way back to Tallahassee and are expected to arrive back Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.