City of Tallahassee crews assist after Winter Storm Izzy in North Carolina

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Electric crews from the City of Tallahassee have gone to Dodson, N.C. to assist with impacts from Winter Storm Izzy that came through over the weekend.

The City tweeted out pictures of the crews working, saying they worked until 4 a.m.

💜💡Mutual aid is the heart of public power communities. Our City of Tallahassee electric crews headed north to assist with impacts from #WinterStormIzzy & worked until 4am in Dodson, NC. They are now on their way home, with a morning arrival anticipated #FLPublicPower #MutualAid pic.twitter.com/7VxTE2y8X2 — City of Tallahassee (@CityofTLH) January 17, 2022

According to the city, the crews are on their way back to Tallahassee and are expected to arrive back Tuesday morning.

