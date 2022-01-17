City of Tallahassee holds inaugural MLK Day parade

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Marching down Monroe.

For the first time ever, the City of Tallahassee hosted an MLK Day parade with neither the cold nor COVID concerns stopping the festivities.

The event is part of the city’s efforts to provide more meaningful ways to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy.

It was a gorgeous day for a parade, if you didn’t mind the chill, and for the folks that made the effort to take part in the first-ever event, it was totally worth it.

“I thought it was wonderful,” said parade spectator Jackie Coleman, who says it’s about time Tallahassee had a proper MLK parade and believes it’ll grow from here.

“Hopefully it will increase, be bigger and better,” she said.

A marching band provided the soundtrack for politicians, community activists and others to march down Monroe St.

The city’s official float is the most eye-catching, complete with an “I Have a Dream” cake and city hall replica.

For many, marching the parade is just another chance to honor an icon.

“Each MLK Day, I listen to the speeches of Dr. King, I start the day off like that in my home,” said Pia Woodley, who marched in Monday’s parade.

While the city’s parade went on as planed, the traditional NAACP March to the Capital in the morning was canceled due to COVID concerns.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.