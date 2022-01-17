Advertisement

City of Tallahassee holds inaugural MLK Day parade

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Marching down Monroe.

For the first time ever, the City of Tallahassee hosted an MLK Day parade with neither the cold nor COVID concerns stopping the festivities.

The event is part of the city’s efforts to provide more meaningful ways to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy.

It was a gorgeous day for a parade, if you didn’t mind the chill, and for the folks that made the effort to take part in the first-ever event, it was totally worth it.

“I thought it was wonderful,” said parade spectator Jackie Coleman, who says it’s about time Tallahassee had a proper MLK parade and believes it’ll grow from here.

“Hopefully it will increase, be bigger and better,” she said.

A marching band provided the soundtrack for politicians, community activists and others to march down Monroe St.

The city’s official float is the most eye-catching, complete with an “I Have a Dream” cake and city hall replica.

For many, marching the parade is just another chance to honor an icon.

“Each MLK Day, I listen to the speeches of Dr. King, I start the day off like that in my home,” said Pia Woodley, who marched in Monday’s parade.

While the city’s parade went on as planed, the traditional NAACP March to the Capital in the morning was canceled due to COVID concerns.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Henderson turned himself in Sunday following a six day manhunt in South Georgia.
Fugitive Tyler Henderson caught by law enforcement
FHP investigated a Taylor County crash that took a life and seriously injured three others, all...
SUV overturns in Taylor County, killing one teenager and seriously injuring three others
TPD is asking the public to identify a woman involved with an attempted burglary back in...
Tallahassee police release photo of attempted burglary suspect, seek public help
Tornado Graphic
National Weather Service: Tornado hit Dog Island Saturday night
Thousands of Georgia Power personnel responding to impacts from Winter Storm Izzy
Snow, ice blasts through South with powerful winter storm

Latest News

City of Tallahassee holds inaugural MLK Day parade
Thomasville church holds MLK Day vaccine clinic
Legal fight continues between City of Tallahassee, City Walk
Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: January 17, 2022
Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: January 17, 2022