Coast Guard rescues 2 men from stormy sea 57 miles from Apalachicola

The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued two men on Saturday from a sailboat caught in stormy seas...
The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued two men on Saturday from a sailboat caught in stormy seas about 57 miles away from Apalachicola.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued two men on Saturday from a sailboat caught in stormy seas about 57 miles away from Apalachicola.

The Coast Guard’s press release says the men it rescued were 72-year-old Richard Moore and 77-year-old John Ulrich.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders reported 34 mph winds and 10-foot seas on Saturday, the release says.

The Coast Guard 8th District Command Center watchstanders was notified about the 7th District’s watchstanders’ report that two people on a sailboat were in distress because of the sea conditions.

Rescue crews then used an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to hoist the two men out of the water. Moore and Ulrich were then taken to Air Station Clearwater safely and with no medical concerns, the release says.

Lt. Jonathan Ray, the helicopter pilot at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, says even the most experienced mariners are at risk when severe weather is in the forecast.

“With that said, it’s fortunate we arrived on scene when we did because the weather was getting worse by the minute,” Ray said. “The crew did a fantastic job in incredibly challenging and complex conditions to rescue these men before the sea could overtake their vessel.”

The release says local authorities will coordinate the salvage operations to move the boat out of the water. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the breached boat Sunday afternoon, saying the owner was making arrangements to have it removed.

