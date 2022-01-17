Legal fight continues between City of Tallahassee, City Walk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The legal fight continues between the City of Tallahassee and a local homeless shelter.

The city is threatening to shut down City Walk Urban Mission for operating without a permit.

Last week, the Leon County Planning Commission voted to reject the shelter’s permit application.

Christine Pratt, City Walk’s attorney, says the commission made the wrong decision and that it didn’t adequately support that decision with factual evidence and says City Walk plans to change this legally, most likely with a circuit court appeal.

In last week’s meeting, commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of denying City Walk a permit. The vote came after hours of public comment, during which community members said the shelter has had a negative impact on the neighborhood.

But, Pratt says those who are experiencing homelessness need the shelter to stay open.

“If anything did happen to City Walk, it would be a terrible day for Tallahassee,” Pratt said. “It would be a very sad day. But my hope is that it will never have to come to that, because we can continue fighting this out through the appropriate legal remedies.”

Those who live near City Walk have complained about shelter residents loitering and panhandling, but City Walk argues these kinds of incidents have decreased over time.

Last Friday, the attorney for the City of Tallahassee said if the shelter continues to operate, the city will take enforcement action and added the shelter is in violation of the Florida Building Code and minimum requirements for a residential structure.

