Advertisement

Legal fight continues between City of Tallahassee, City Walk

A Leon County Circuit Judge sided with the City of Tallahassee after City Walk Urban Mission...
A Leon County Circuit Judge sided with the City of Tallahassee after City Walk Urban Mission appealed a code enforcement action from earlier in 2021.(Monica Casey | WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The legal fight continues between the City of Tallahassee and a local homeless shelter.

The city is threatening to shut down City Walk Urban Mission for operating without a permit.

Last week, the Leon County Planning Commission voted to reject the shelter’s permit application.

Christine Pratt, City Walk’s attorney, says the commission made the wrong decision and that it didn’t adequately support that decision with factual evidence and says City Walk plans to change this legally, most likely with a circuit court appeal.

In last week’s meeting, commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of denying City Walk a permit. The vote came after hours of public comment, during which community members said the shelter has had a negative impact on the neighborhood.

But, Pratt says those who are experiencing homelessness need the shelter to stay open.

“If anything did happen to City Walk, it would be a terrible day for Tallahassee,” Pratt said. “It would be a very sad day. But my hope is that it will never have to come to that, because we can continue fighting this out through the appropriate legal remedies.”

Those who live near City Walk have complained about shelter residents loitering and panhandling, but City Walk argues these kinds of incidents have decreased over time.

Last Friday, the attorney for the City of Tallahassee said if the shelter continues to operate, the city will take enforcement action and added the shelter is in violation of the Florida Building Code and minimum requirements for a residential structure.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Henderson turned himself in Sunday following a six day manhunt in South Georgia.
Fugitive Tyler Henderson caught by law enforcement
FHP investigated a Taylor County crash that took a life and seriously injured three others, all...
SUV overturns in Taylor County, killing one teenager and seriously injuring three others
TPD is asking the public to identify a woman involved with an attempted burglary back in...
Tallahassee police release photo of attempted burglary suspect, seek public help
Tornado Graphic
National Weather Service: Tornado hit Dog Island Saturday night
Thousands of Georgia Power personnel responding to impacts from Winter Storm Izzy
Snow, ice blasts through South with powerful winter storm

Latest News

Dozens of people turned out to get vaccinated on Monday in South Georgia.
Thomasville church holds MLK Day vaccine clinic
Electric crews from the City of Tallahassee have gone to Dodson, N.C. to assist with impacts...
City of Tallahassee crews assist after Winter Storm Izzy in North Carolina
According to news reports, Jackson Hospital in Marianna fended off a ransomware attack earlier...
Jackson Hospital fends off recent ransomware attack
(Source: KEYC News Now)
New free COVID-19 testing site opens in Valdosta