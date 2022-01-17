Advertisement

National Weather Service: Tornado hit Dog Island Saturday night

Tornado Graphic
Tornado Graphic(Source: Associated Press)
By Charles Roop
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An EF-1 tornado struck a portion of Dog Island Saturday night, and damaged structures and knocked out power, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado, which brought wind speeds as high as 95 mph according to the Public Information Statement released Sunday evening, struck along the southeast coastal side of the island at 12:22 a.m. Sunday. The twister did damage to a home as it traveled northeastward through the island.

“The roof was partially torn off with significant damage to the porch,” the NWS statement said.

The tornado exited the island at 12:26 a.m. but not before it knocked out power to 97 Duke Energy customers.

A tornado warning was initially issued shortly after midnight when the National Weather Service spotted potent rotation on the radar.

The Weather Service later said that a tornadic debris signature was spotted on radar, indicating likely debris in the air from a tornado. The signature dissipated not long after the rotation left the island and the thunderstorm cell approached the Franklin County coastline. The rotation also weakened not long after leaving Dog Island and moved inland. The forecast office did allow the tornado warning to expire at 1 a.m. Sunday.

There were no reports of injuries.

