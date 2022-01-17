National Weather Service: Tornado hit Dog Island Saturday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An EF-1 tornado struck a portion of Dog Island Saturday night, and damaged structures and knocked out power, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado, which brought wind speeds as high as 95 mph according to the Public Information Statement released Sunday evening, struck along the southeast coastal side of the island at 12:22 a.m. Sunday. The twister did damage to a home as it traveled northeastward through the island.

“The roof was partially torn off with significant damage to the porch,” the NWS statement said.

The tornado exited the island at 12:26 a.m. but not before it knocked out power to 97 Duke Energy customers.

A tornado warning was initially issued shortly after midnight when the National Weather Service spotted potent rotation on the radar.

🌪️EF-1 #tornado (95-mph winds) briefly touched down a little after midnight ET on Dog Island, FL in Franklin County. Attached is a screenshot of the Public Information Statement and track. These results are preliminary. 🌪️ #FLwx https://t.co/6VITshEppn pic.twitter.com/JPnaUtUZHv — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 16, 2022

The Weather Service later said that a tornadic debris signature was spotted on radar, indicating likely debris in the air from a tornado. The signature dissipated not long after the rotation left the island and the thunderstorm cell approached the Franklin County coastline. The rotation also weakened not long after leaving Dog Island and moved inland. The forecast office did allow the tornado warning to expire at 1 a.m. Sunday.

12:21 AM: A Tornado WARNING has been issued for portions of Franklin County until 1 AM. Rotation has been spotted on radar near Dog Island. The cell is moving NE at 40 mph. Those east of Carrabelle should seek shelter. #flwx pic.twitter.com/Sx05N42zZe — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) January 16, 2022

There were no reports of injuries.

