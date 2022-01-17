New free COVID-19 testing site opens in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - As cases continue to rise due to the omicron variant, medical concierge company Ivy Medical has opened a free COVID-19 testing site in Valdosta.

The site, located at Kingdom Builders Church at 1708 W. Gordon St. will be open to the community from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Hours may change as demand requires.

The site offers free rapid and PCR testing, and no appointment or health insurance is required. Testing is open to all with or without symptoms.

“We know how hard it has been for families, students, and workers to get any Covid-19 test, let alone a free one, since cases began spiking,” said Tristan Steele, CEO of Ivy Medical.

The company says that they’ll keep the site open as long as demand requires and strongly recommend registering before arriving. Follow these steps to get tested:

Visit vymedical.co/valdosta Go to Kingdom Builders Church in Remerton, located at 1708 W. Gordon St. and check in with the parking lot attendant. Drive-up patients who have set up a patient profile will be directed to an express parking space, those who have not will need to go to a separate parking area and complete the patient registration. A testing site staff member will come to you and administer your test. Rapid test results will be available within two hours, and PCR test results will be available within 24-72 hours.

