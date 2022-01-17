Advertisement

New free COVID-19 testing site opens in Valdosta

(Source: KEYC News Now)
(Source: KEYC News Now)(KEYC News Now)
By Alyssa Camacho
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - As cases continue to rise due to the omicron variant, medical concierge company Ivy Medical has opened a free COVID-19 testing site in Valdosta.

The site, located at Kingdom Builders Church at 1708 W. Gordon St. will be open to the community from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Hours may change as demand requires.

The site offers free rapid and PCR testing, and no appointment or health insurance is required. Testing is open to all with or without symptoms.

“We know how hard it has been for families, students, and workers to get any Covid-19 test, let alone a free one, since cases began spiking,” said Tristan Steele, CEO of Ivy Medical.

The company says that they’ll keep the site open as long as demand requires and strongly recommend registering before arriving. Follow these steps to get tested:

  1. Visit vymedical.co/valdosta
  2. Go to Kingdom Builders Church in Remerton, located at 1708 W. Gordon St. and check in with the parking lot attendant. Drive-up patients who have set up a patient profile will be directed to an express parking space, those who have not will need to go to a separate parking area and complete the patient registration.
  3. A testing site staff member will come to you and administer your test. Rapid test results will be available within two hours, and PCR test results will be available within 24-72 hours.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Henderson turned himself in Sunday following a six day manhunt in South Georgia.
Fugitive Tyler Henderson caught by law enforcement
FHP investigated a Taylor County crash that took a life and seriously injured three others, all...
SUV overturns in Taylor County, killing one teenager and seriously injuring three others
TPD is asking the public to identify a woman involved with an attempted burglary back in...
Tallahassee police release photo of attempted burglary suspect, seek public help
Thousands of Georgia Power personnel responding to impacts from Winter Storm Izzy
Snow, ice blasts through South with powerful winter storm
Tornado Graphic
National Weather Service: Tornado hit Dog Island Saturday night

Latest News

Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 16, 2022
The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued two men on Saturday from a sailboat caught in stormy seas...
Coast Guard rescues 2 men from stormy sea 57 miles from Apalachicola
Acclaimed dancer and choregrapher Maria Caruso shared her knowledge and generosity with local...
Dancer Maria Caruso visits South Georgia programs, gives scholarship to local dancer
What's Brewing? Jan. 7, 2022
What’s Brewing? Jan. 17, 2022