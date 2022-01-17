Advertisement

Thomasville church holds MLK Day vaccine clinic

Dozens of people turned out to get vaccinated on Monday in South Georgia.
Dozens of people turned out to get vaccinated on Monday in South Georgia.(Jaclyn Harold | WCTV)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Dozens of people turned out to get vaccinated on Monday in South Georgia.

While many marched in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., First Missionary Baptist Church chose to honor him and his vision by making healthcare accessible to the community.

Reverend Jeremy G. Rich says Monday’s clinic is a testament to what Dr. King dreamed about.

In its sixth vaccine clinic, the church offered first, second and booster shots for everyone eligible, aged five and older.

Rev. Rich says he believes it’s the church’s duty to be a resource to the community and seeing people of all ages and all walks of life take advantage of the opportunity assures him they’re doing the right thing.

“One of the things I believe is very important is if we listen to the heartbeat of the community, we can find out the needs of the community and better address those needs,” Rev. Rich said.

“Folks that would never feel comfortable going to a hospital but feel very safe coming here. You’ve served people who are homeless have felt comfortable coming here. Your parishioners,” added community volunteer Alston Watt.

Each participant was given hand sanitizer and goodie bags for getting vaccinated.

Anyone that received their first or second dose were encouraged to visit Archbold’s vaccine clinics for their next shot.

Rev. Rich says he’s been seeing the numbers decrease a little since the church’s first vaccine clinic but shared that since February of last year, the church has helped vaccinate 300 to 400 people.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Henderson turned himself in Sunday following a six day manhunt in South Georgia.
Fugitive Tyler Henderson caught by law enforcement
FHP investigated a Taylor County crash that took a life and seriously injured three others, all...
SUV overturns in Taylor County, killing one teenager and seriously injuring three others
TPD is asking the public to identify a woman involved with an attempted burglary back in...
Tallahassee police release photo of attempted burglary suspect, seek public help
Tornado Graphic
National Weather Service: Tornado hit Dog Island Saturday night
Thousands of Georgia Power personnel responding to impacts from Winter Storm Izzy
Snow, ice blasts through South with powerful winter storm

Latest News

(Source: KEYC News Now)
New free COVID-19 testing site opens in Valdosta
The CDC says the country is averaging more than 780,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, despite...
Omicron wave likely won't peak for weeks, surgeon general says
TMH officials give COVID-19 update for Big Bend
TMH officials give COVID-19 update for Big Bend
As the country faces skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations, the Biden...
White House under pressure as US struggles with omicron