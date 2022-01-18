Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 18, 2022

Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Jan. 17, 2022.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Henderson turned himself in Sunday following a six day manhunt in South Georgia.
Fugitive Tyler Henderson caught by law enforcement
Tornado Graphic
National Weather Service: Tornado hit Dog Island Saturday night
The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued two men on Saturday from a sailboat caught in stormy seas...
Coast Guard rescues 2 men from stormy sea 57 miles from Apalachicola
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 16, 2022
TPD is asking the public to identify a woman involved with an attempted burglary back in...
Tallahassee police release photo of attempted burglary suspect, seek public help

Latest News

Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 16, 2022
Clemons has been charged with murder, Knight is facing charges of murder and tampering with...
Jackson County deputies arrest 3 after body found on Skyview Road
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police respond to shooting at Springfield Apartments
Officers taped off all westbound lanes on Miccosukee Road just east of Tallahassee Memorial...
One injured after shooting between vehicles on Miccosukee Road