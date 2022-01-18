Advertisement

Mike’s Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Jan. 18

By Mike McCall
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a frosty and frozen morning in the upper 20s to low 30s, we had cool sunshine in the upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday night will be clear, calm, and cold, with scattered frost over inland areas, especially over eastern sections, as lows fall into the low to mid 30s. Areas west of the Apalachicola River will be a bit milder, but with patchy fog.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the mid 60s. By Thursday, an approaching cold front will bring a good chance of scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Lows will be in the mid 40s, then highs will be near 70. Cooler weather returns Friday with lows in the mid 40s, but highs only in the mid 50s.

Another good chance of scattered showers will also return Friday and into the weekend. The showers depart by Saturday morning, and the rest of the weekend will be dry, but quite cool, with lows in the upper 30s, then highs Saturday in the upper 40s to around 50. Sunday will see lows in the low 30s, then highs in the mid 50s.

