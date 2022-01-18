No gun found on Liberty County High School campus after rumors spread online

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County School district on Tuesday said rumors about a gun on its high school campus were baseless.

According to superintendent Kyle Peddie, deputies from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office did a thorough sweep of the campus and found no weapons on the premises. Peddie said the rumor about the gun spread on social media and was stated as fact.

“I assure you this is only a rumor,” Peddie wrote on Facebook.

Peddie went on to say the district has plenty of law enforcement in place to ensure all students and staff are safe.

