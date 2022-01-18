Advertisement

PHOTOS: Tallahassee firefighters respond to fire on Stiles Ave.

The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a house fire on Stiles Avenue Monday night.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a house fire on Stiles Avenue early Tuesday morning.

TFD posted photos from the scene to its Facebook page Tuesday morning, showing heavy smoke and fire coming out of the building. Firefighters were sent to the 600 block of Stiles Ave around 2:04 a.m.

After about 30 minutes, firefighters had the fire under control, the press release says.

The department says no injuries were reported in this fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to TFD.

The Tallahassee Police Department, City of Tallahassee Utilities and Leon County EMS all helped TFD at the scene.

You can see the pictures from TFD’s Facebook page below:

