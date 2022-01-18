Advertisement

Report: Spaniard said to be world’s oldest man dies at 112

Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest...
Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest man, died Tuesday at the age of 112, a Spanish news report said.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID (AP) — Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest man, died Tuesday at the age of 112, a Spanish news report said.

De la Fuente passed away at home in León, a city in northwest Spain, the state-owned news agency EFE said.

Guinness World Records named De la Fuente as the world’s oldest man last September but did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment. Authorities in León said they could not comment on a private matter.

He was born in the Puente Castro neighborhood of León on Feb. 11, 1909, Guinness World Records said.

De la Fuente was a cobbler by trade and started working in a shoe factory at age 13, EFE reported.

He survived the flu pandemic that broke out in 1918, and with his wife Antonina had eight children, followed by 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, according to EFE.

He was to be buried Wednesday at a local cemetery, the agency said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Henderson turned himself in Sunday following a six day manhunt in South Georgia.
Fugitive Tyler Henderson caught by law enforcement
Tornado Graphic
National Weather Service: Tornado hit Dog Island Saturday night
The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued two men on Saturday from a sailboat caught in stormy seas...
Coast Guard rescues 2 men from stormy sea 57 miles from Apalachicola
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 16, 2022
California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle...
3 California teenagers killed in car crash near Los Angeles

Latest News

Deputy Josh Fletcher, Corporal Ray Sturrup and Sergeant Brandon Hill were identified as the...
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office identifies deputies who were shot at, collecting donations via GoFundMe
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is shown Thursday. Blinken is traveling to Ukraine amid...
Blinken to meet with senior Russian as Ukraine tensions soar
This June 14, 2018 file photo shows an FBI seal on a podium before a news conference at the...
FBI, US agencies look beyond indictments in cybercrime fight
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
AT&T, Verizon pause some new 5G after airlines raise alarm
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Felony charges are 1st in a fatal crash involving Tesla’s Autopilot system