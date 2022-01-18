Advertisement

Suspect accused of shooting Thomas Co. deputies makes 1st court appearance

Tyler Henderson
Tyler Henderson(WRDW)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Tyler Henderson, the man accused of shooting at three Thomas County deputies, made his first court appearance Monday after turning himself in Sunday afternoon.

Henderson has been officially charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and three counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer.

Officials with the Thomas County Jail shared that Henderson will face a criminal arraignment next where he or his attorney can state his plea.

That arraignment could be scheduled in May or later this year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

