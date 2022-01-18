Thomas County Sheriff’s Office identifies deputies who were shot at, collecting donations via GoFundMe

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office has identified the three deputies who were shot at while trying to serve an arrest warrant in Ochlocknee last Tuesday, Jan. 11.

TCSO says Sergeant Brandon Hill, Corporal Ray Sturrup and Deputy Josh Fletcher were the deputies targeted in the shooting. The sheriff’s office is asking the community to continue to pray for those deputies as they recover from the shooting.

The sheriff’s office also posted a link to a GoFundMe page it organized to help benefit the deputies.

That page states Sergeant Hill needed to stay in the hospital for nearly a week to heal from multiple broken ribs and a broken sternum he suffered from the shooting. It also says he was released on Monday, Jan. 17 to continue his recovery.

“He was shot between the armpit and ribs,” TCSO told WCTV about Hill’s injury. “It went over the top of the vest under the arm.”

Deputy Fletcher was shot in his vest, defeating the round. Although he suffered a large bruise and swelling, he is back on the job, according to the GoFundMe page. The suspect shot at Corporal Sturrup from nearly point-blank range, but he was not hit, the page says.

“The money will be split evenly among the three deputies. Money raised in excess of the goal will be used to purchase backup firearms for the deputies and uncovered medical expenses,” the GoFundMe page states.

The GoFundMe has a target goal of $15,000.

Tyler Henderson, the suspect accused of shooting at the deputies, was arrested Sunday after he turned himself into law enforcement. He made his first court appearance Monday, and his arraignment is scheduled for later this year.

