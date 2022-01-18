Advertisement

Valdosta apartment fire displaces 7 people

The Valdosta Fire Department says seven Valdosta residents were displaced after a Monday...
The Valdosta Fire Department says seven Valdosta residents were displaced after a Monday evening apartment fire on Meadow Run Circle.(VFD)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department says seven Valdosta residents were displaced after a Monday evening apartment fire on Meadow Run Circle.

VFD says the fire happened at 6 Meadow Run Circle around 5:12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17. The first firefighter crew that arrived at the area found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of a two-story apartment building.

According to the fire department, the building was evacuated when fire crews arrived and no injuries were reported. The department says 19 firefighters teamed up to extinguish the fire.

VFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross helped the seven people who were displaced from their apartments, the press release says.

Valdosta Fire Department is on the scene of a 2-alarm fire on Meadow Run Cir. Please avoid the area.

Posted by Valdosta Fire Department on Monday, January 17, 2022

The Valdosta Fire Department responded to an apartment on Monday, January 17, 2022. The fire occurred at 6 Meadow Run...

Posted by Valdosta Fire Department on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Henderson turned himself in Sunday following a six day manhunt in South Georgia.
Fugitive Tyler Henderson caught by law enforcement
Tornado Graphic
National Weather Service: Tornado hit Dog Island Saturday night
The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued two men on Saturday from a sailboat caught in stormy seas...
Coast Guard rescues 2 men from stormy sea 57 miles from Apalachicola
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 16, 2022
California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle...
3 California teenagers killed in car crash near Los Angeles

Latest News

Tyler Henderson
Suspect accused of shooting Thomas Co. deputies makes 1st court appearance
The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a house fire on Stiles Avenue Monday night.
PHOTOS: Tallahassee firefighters respond to fire on Stiles Ave.
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 18, 2022
What's Brewing? Jan. 7, 2022
What’s Brewing? Jan. 18, 2022