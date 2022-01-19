Mike’s Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Jan. 19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After another frosty morning with a light freeze Wednesday, the area had a sunny and mild afternoon in the mid 60s. Wednesday night night will be clear, then partly cloudy, and not as cold, with lows falling into the mid 40s. Tomorrow will be warmer, but with increasing clouds, then a good chance of showers, especially in the afternoon. Highs will rise into the low 70s. A cold front will pass through the area Thursday night, but the clouds will stick around. Friday will start out in the mid 40s, but only rise into the low to mid 50s, as multiple rounds of rain are likely.

The showers are expected to depart by early Saturday, but clouds could linger, and it will be quite chilly, with Saturday morning’s lows in the upper 30s, then highs in the upper 40s. Dry air and cool sunshine returns Sunday into Monday. Lows will be cold in the low 30s to near 30, while highs will climb into the 50s to near 60. Another front will bring scattered showers on Tuesday, followed by more chilly by the middle of next week.

