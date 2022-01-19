Tallahassee elementary students learn to ride bikes, but with a catch

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - You’d be hard-pressed to find a more excited group of Kindergarteners.

“Today is almost going to be like a second Christmas for the Kindergarten class here at Killearn Lakes,” Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna said. “How cool is that? Are you excited?”

Every Killearn Lakes Elementary School Kindergartener got the chance to ride a bicycle Wednesday. But, there’s a catch.

No training wheels and no pedals.

For now, they’re focused on learning to balance and steer.

“Once they get to where they’re ready to get on a bike with pedals and get near a road or on a sidewalk, they’re much more confident which we all know is you’re safer when you’re confident in your skills,” explained P.E. teacher Angie Hickman.

The program, All Kids Bike, helps give kids who might not have a bicycle at home a head start.

“Even now, we have a lot of kids who can’t ride a bike when they get to third grade,” Hickman said.

All Kids Bike’s Wayne Lilly says it also helps to instill a love of exercise.

“If they can find that skill of learning to ride a bike, then it will also trigger other things the love of swimming, the love of hiking the love running, whatever it might be active, but if it will trigger in Kindergarten, then there’s a lot better chance they’ll be more active in life,” Lily said.

The goal of All Kids Bike is to place these learn to ride programs at every school in the country. The organization currently has more than 500 programs in all 50 states.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.