Tallahassee Police investigating Tuesday night shooting near San Luis Rd.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the area of San Luis Rd. and Solana Rd.

TPD says around 7:48 p.m. on Tuesday, the victim - who police have not identified - was walking in the area when a black vehicle stopped and rolled the window down.

Officials say the vehicle had two men in the car, both with ski masks, and the driver was holding a gun.

According to TPD, the victim heard a gun shot and ran until he realized he had been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital and has been released.

TPD says no crime scene has been located and there are no suspects in the case.

Officials did not provide details regarding what led to the shooting.

