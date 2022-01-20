Advertisement

$34 million taken in Crypto hack

The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from Beijing, including ransomware attacks from government-affiliated hackers that have targeted companies with demands for millions of dollars.(Source: Gray News)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - A popular cryptocurrency trading platform says hackers stole $34 million from users Monday.

Crypto.com said it has reimbursed the 483 customers who were victims of the theft.

According to the company, none of the accounts that had money stolen were using two-factor authorization.

Crypto has since implemented extra security measures.

Users must now wait 24 hours before withdrawing cryptocurrency to a newly registered address.

Cyberattacks on cryptocurrency are nothing new.

Users of one Japanese exchange lost $97 million to hackers in August.

Even as far back as 2014, when cryptocurrency was in its infancy, a theft of $400 million permanently shut down Mt. Gox.

