Advertisement

Baby hit in face with stray bullet in NYC

Police say a man with a gun chased another man down the street in the Bronx and fired two...
Police say a man with a gun chased another man down the street in the Bronx and fired two shots. One of the bullets struck the 11-month-old girl, who was in a parked car with her mother.(Source: WABC via CNN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:24 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - A baby girl just days away from turning 1 is in critical condition after being caught in crossfire while in a parked car in New York City.

The New York Police Department said just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Bronx, a man with a gun chased another man down the street and fired two shots. One of the bullets struck the 11-month-old girl in her left cheek.

The baby and her mother were waiting inside a parked car while the child’s father was inside a grocery store.

Her mother called 911, and an ambulance quickly arrived to take them to the hospital. The baby is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Officers are still investigating the incident. There’s no word on any suspects or arrests.

The shooting is just the latest example of rising crime in New York City during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire destroyed a daycare. Families left scrambling for childcare were soon relieved to learn...
After daycare fire, Tallahassee preschool welcomes families scrambling for childcare
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating Tuesday night shooting near San Luis Rd.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership...
Florida bill aims to shield whites from ‘discomfort’ of nation’s racist past
Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
Two mothers, best friends shot and killed in front of their children in Ga.
FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.
Kansas prosecutor says he won’t file charges in teen’s custody death

Latest News

Authorities say a 15-year-old student died at a hospital after two people fired into a van at a...
Student dies after 2 shoot into school van at dismissal time
Authorities say a 15-year-old student died at a hospital after two people fired into a van at a...
Superintendent remembers teen fatally shot in Pittsburgh school van
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed the fight is not over and ridiculed Republican...
Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster
German airline Lufthansa said it had substituted Boeing 747-400 aircraft instead of 747-800s on...
Airlines cancel some flights after reduced 5G rollout in US