Bainbridge Public Safety arrest man on drug, animal cruelty charges
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety says they have arrested a man on eight felony charges, including cruelty to animals and drug possession.
BPS says following an investigation that spanned several months, investigators executed a search warrant at a home located on Love Street on Friday, January 14.
Officials say officers encountered Frederick Kirkland, 57, who was wanted for an outstanding probation violation warrant from 2018.
Authorities say a search of the house resulted in the seizure of powder cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription drugs that were packaged to sell, marijuana, digital scales and a handgun.
BPS adds that two dogs, belonging to Kirkland, were located in the yard of the home: One had died and the other was severely malnourished.
Kirkland was taken into custody and is facing felony charges of:
- Probation Violation (Possession of Cocaine)
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of Firearm/Knife while Committing Crime
- Cruelty to Animals
