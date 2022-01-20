Advertisement

Bainbridge Public Safety arrest man on drug, animal cruelty charges

Bainbridge Public Safety says they have arrested a man on eight felony charges, including cruelty to animals and drug possession.(Bainbridge Public Safety)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety says they have arrested a man on eight felony charges, including cruelty to animals and drug possession.

BPS says following an investigation that spanned several months, investigators executed a search warrant at a home located on Love Street on Friday, January 14.

Officials say officers encountered Frederick Kirkland, 57, who was wanted for an outstanding probation violation warrant from 2018.

Authorities say a search of the house resulted in the seizure of powder cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription drugs that were packaged to sell, marijuana, digital scales and a handgun.

BPS adds that two dogs, belonging to Kirkland, were located in the yard of the home: One had died and the other was severely malnourished.

Kirkland was taken into custody and is facing felony charges of:

  • Probation Violation (Possession of Cocaine)
  • Possession of Cocaine
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
  • Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Possession of Firearm/Knife while Committing Crime
  • Cruelty to Animals

