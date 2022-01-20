Advertisement

Co-cathedral of St. Thomas More finishes renovation following 2019 arson

The Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More held a dedication service Wednesday night after a $1.8...
The Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More held a dedication service Wednesday night after a $1.8 million, 7-month long renovation process following an act of arson in June 2019.(Brandon Spencer - WCTV)
By Emily Nagle
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More held a dedication service Wednesday night after a $1.8 million, 7-month long renovation process following an act of arson in June 2019.

Bishop William A. Wack anointed the cathedral’s altar and walls with sacred chrism and incense in a ritual to mark the altar as a sacred place, along with a blessing of the newly renovated church. In a statement, Bishop Wack said he is looking forward to continuing services at the cathedral, which is located at 900 W. Tennessee St.

The cathedral had extensive damage after an act of arson on June 5, 2019. Officials identified the suspect as 32-year-old Seth Johnson, who entered a no-contest plea in Jan. 2021.

Johnson served a year in jail and is serving eight years of probation. The court ordered Johnson to pay thousands of dollars in restitution to the church.

