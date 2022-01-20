Advertisement

Colquitt Co. to host COVID vaccine incentive event

The Colquitt County Health Department is hosting an incentive vaccine clinic on Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.(Southwest Health District)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Health Department is hosting a vaccine incentive clinic Friday.

The event is from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

If you receive your first or second COVID-19 vaccine at the event, you can get a $50 gift card while supplies last.

The incentive is not available for those seeking their booster shots.

The Colquitt County Health Department is asking if you are interested in attending the event to contact (229) 207-0049 to pre-register.

